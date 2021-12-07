Storm Barra pictures & video: Flying trampolines and fallen Christmas trees

Storm Barra has already caused significant disruption across the country, leaving thousands without power.
Flooding has been seen in Cork and Kerry where a status red wind warning is in place until 9pm.
Here are some of the scenes that have been captured so far.
The streets around Cork City's quays saw flooding shortly before high tide at around 7.30am with the water reaching the South Mall.
Plaster blown onto a car on gusts of wind on Liberty St, Cork #stormbarra pic.twitter.com/sMVnxOCerN— Liz Dunphy (@LizDunphy1) December 7, 2021
Flooding was also seen in Cork county in various parts of West Cork and Youghal, where there were wild scenes this morning.
Social media also had reports of a trampoline being blown away in Co Kilkenny.
It's all happening on the Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny 😬#StormBarra pic.twitter.com/zSzoQWviD4— Conor Lally (@conormlally) December 7, 2021
Parts of Kerry were also hit with flooding, where Kenmare, Tralee and Killarney saw the worst of it. The road approaching the Suspension Bridge in Kenmare has been deemed impassible.