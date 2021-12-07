Storm Barra pictures & video: Flying trampolines and fallen Christmas trees

Storm Barra pictures & video: Flying trampolines and fallen Christmas trees

A trampoline causing chaos with power lines, on Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny. Picture: Twitter, Eimear Ní Bhraonáin

Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 11:12
Steve Neville

Storm Barra has already caused significant disruption across the country, leaving thousands without power.

Flooding has been seen in Cork and Kerry where a status red wind warning is in place until 9pm.

Here are some of the scenes that have been captured so far.

A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan as storm Barra bears down on Ireland. Photo: Damien Storan.
A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan as storm Barra bears down on Ireland. Photo: Damien Storan.

The streets around Cork City's quays saw flooding shortly before high tide at around 7.30am with the water reaching the South Mall.

Uprooted: A Christmas tree knocked over by Storm Barra's winds on Princes St, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan
Uprooted: A Christmas tree knocked over by Storm Barra's winds on Princes St, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Flooding was also seen in Cork county in various parts of West Cork and Youghal, where there were wild scenes this morning.

Facilities staff pictured during tidal flooding on the South Mall, Cork city during Storm Barra.
Facilities staff pictured during tidal flooding on the South Mall, Cork city during Storm Barra.

Social media also had reports of a trampoline being blown away in Co Kilkenny.

Sandbags piled up in Bantry. Picture:  Andy Gibson/PA Wire
Sandbags piled up in Bantry. Picture:  Andy Gibson/PA Wire

Waves overtop a wall on the road to Youghal. Picture: Damien Storan.
Waves overtop a wall on the road to Youghal. Picture: Damien Storan.

Parts of Kerry were also hit with flooding, where Kenmare, Tralee and Killarney saw the worst of it. The road approaching the Suspension Bridge in Kenmare has been deemed impassible.

Cork City Council Director of Operations David Jones pictured during tidal flooding on the South Mall, Cork city during Storm Barra.
Cork City Council Director of Operations David Jones pictured during tidal flooding on the South Mall, Cork city during Storm Barra.

More in this section

Samaritans’ volunteers answered almost 35,000 calls last December Samaritans’ volunteers answered almost 35,000 calls last December
Growing number of Christmas gigs cancelled or postponed because of restrictions Growing number of Christmas gigs cancelled or postponed because of restrictions
Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Carlow Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Carlow
#Storm Barra
<p>HSE chief Paul Reid made the announcement saying the country is “seeing early benefits from those vulnerable groups that have received these”. File picture</p>

More than 1m booster and extra vaccine doses administered in Ireland - HSE

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices