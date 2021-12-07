Storm Barra pictures & video: Flying trampolines and fallen Christmas trees

Storm Barra has already caused significant disruption across the country, leaving thousands without power.

Flooding has been seen in Cork and Kerry where a status red wind warning is in place until 9pm.

Here are some of the scenes that have been captured so far.

A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan as storm Barra bears down on Ireland. Photo: Damien Storan.

The streets around Cork City's quays saw flooding shortly before high tide at around 7.30am with the water reaching the South Mall.

Uprooted: A Christmas tree knocked over by Storm Barra's winds on Princes St, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Plaster blown onto a car on gusts of wind on Liberty St, Cork #stormbarra pic.twitter.com/sMVnxOCerN — Liz Dunphy (@LizDunphy1) December 7, 2021

Flooding was also seen in Cork county in various parts of West Cork and Youghal, where there were wild scenes this morning.

Facilities staff pictured during tidal flooding on the South Mall, Cork city during Storm Barra.

Social media also had reports of a trampoline being blown away in Co Kilkenny.

It's all happening on the Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny 😬#StormBarra pic.twitter.com/zSzoQWviD4 — Conor Lally (@conormlally) December 7, 2021

Sandbags piled up in Bantry. Picture: Andy Gibson/PA Wire

Waves overtop a wall on the road to Youghal. Picture: Damien Storan.

Parts of Kerry were also hit with flooding, where Kenmare, Tralee and Killarney saw the worst of it. The road approaching the Suspension Bridge in Kenmare has been deemed impassible.