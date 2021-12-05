156 passengers flown into Ireland on repatriation flight from Morocco

156 passengers flown into Ireland on repatriation flight from Morocco

As well as Irish people, the passengers on board included citizens from the UK along with citizens from Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Romania, Latvia and Denmark. Picture: Department of Foreign Affairs

Sun, 05 Dec, 2021 - 07:38

156 passengers were flown into Dublin Airport last night on a Government repatriation flight from Marrakesh in Morocco.

Flights to and from Morocco were suspended following concerns over the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, leaving people stranded there.

The flight, operated by Ryanair, was organised by staff at the newly opened Irish embassy in Rabat, Morocco.

The repatriation was organised after flights to and from Morocco were suspended on November 29 for two weeks.

As well as Irish people, the passengers on board included citizens from the UK along with citizens from Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Romania, Latvia and Denmark.

The Department of Foreign Affairs hailed the “great job” done by the embassy in Morocco.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney praised the team in the embassy for their work.

According to the embassy in Morocco, no further direct flights to Dublin are foreseen for now.

Meanwhile, people arriving into Irish ports and airports must be able to show a negative test for Covid-19.

The measure was supposed to be in place on Friday, but was put back because the regulations hadn't been signed.

