Taoiseach announces further restrictions to curb Covid-19 spread as 5,419 cases reported

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is announcing further Covid-19 restrictions to cover the Christmas period, including a tightening of rules for restaurants and pubs.
The new measures, which follow on from advice submitted to Government by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) earlier this afternoon, will likely remain in place until the new year.
Among Nphet’s recommendations to Government are that nightclubs should close and that indoor hospitality businesses such as bars, restaurants and hotels should revert to measures in place before October 22.
These measures include:
- A return to table service only
- A table limit of 6 people per table
- No multiple table bookings and no intermingling between tables
- A requirement for customers should wear masks at all times when not seated at a table
Nphet has also recommended that attendance at indoor events, including entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events, should be no more than 50% of the venue’s capacity.
These events should be seated only, with masks being worn at all times, including during the performance/event, and only removed if eating or drinking
Lastly, it is expected that the Covid Certificate system will be extended to other high-risk settings, including gyms and hotels.
Meanwhile, a further 5,419 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) this evening.
As of 8am this morning, 528 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of whom 110 were being treated in intensive care.