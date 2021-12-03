Deal to end fossil fuel subsidies 'just the start' 

A deal struck to end fossil fuel subsidies in the EU has been hailed by lawmakers across the bloc, but it is "just the start" of a long process, an Irish MEP who led negotiations has said.

Some environmental campaigners have claimed that while the agreement among MEPs, the European Commission, and EU Council on the 8th EU Environment Action Programme (EAP) is welcome, the lack of a firm deadline on stopping environmentally-damaging fossil fuel subsidies is a missed opportunity.

Ireland South MEP Grace O'Sullivan said it was a "hell of a fight" to even get this far, after marathon preparation for months on ending fossil fuel subsidies came down to a nine-hour sprint this week.

"We came a long way in strengthening the extremely weak wording in the commission's proposal which was the starting point.

"It’s a big step for the commission to have agreed on the need to set down a deadline for phase-out in the EU.

"Ensuring that the deadline will be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5C is also really significant in making it clear that the EU is focused on staying within the lower limit of the Paris Agreement," Ms O'Sullivan, who was lead negotiator for the European Parliament during the discussions, said.

Total energy subsidies in the EU came to €176bn in 2019, according to a European Commission report earlier this year.

Energy subsidies are described as measures taken to assist organisations, usually by governments.

Fossil fuel subsidies have already increased in 11 member states since 2015, it said.

"Fossil fuel subsidies, which represent around 30% of total energy subsidies, dropped slightly in 2020 to €52bn from €56bn in 2019, due to lower energy consumption in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic," the commission report said.

Speaking today to the Irish Examiner, the Tramore, Co Waterford-based Green MEP said she agreed with the likes of World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Europe that a firm deadline to phase out subsidies is a priority, and that she would strive towards doing so.

"I would be aiming for 2025, because time is of the essence when it comes to protecting the planet from rising temperatures.

"WWF Europe and other civil organisations have been pushing for it, having made enormous contributions in their advocacy.

"This is just the start, and is hugely significant. It really came down to the wire, crossing every T and dotting the Is, but we got there. Now we have to go again," Ms O'Sullivan said.

WWF Europe said that "the EU has failed the first post-COP test on firmly committing to a deadline for phasing out fossil fuel and other environmentally harmful subsidies", referring to the UN climate summit Cop26 in Glasgow last month.

"This is even more shameful because this deal is otherwise ambitious and takes big strides on strengthening future environment policy-making”, WWF Europe public affairs officer Rebecca Humphries said.

Ms O'Sullivan said the new agreement will be signed off around December 10 by member states, while MEPs will vote on it in early in the new year — which should pass easily, as a majority previously backed the original negotiations led by Ms O'Sullivan.