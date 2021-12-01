Gardaí at scene of two-car crash in Co Kilkenny

A road has been closed in Co Kilkenny tonight as gardaí attend the scene of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision that occurred on the N25 in Glenmore at approximately 6.30pm this evening.
Kilkenny Traffic: The N25 is currently closed at Glenmore (between Waterford and New Ross) due to a collision in the area. The road is expected to remain closed overnight and local diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 1, 2021
A garda spokesperson confirmed that the road is currently closed, and traffic diversions are in place.
“There is no further information available at this time,” the spokesperson said.