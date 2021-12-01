Gardaí at scene of two-car crash in Co Kilkenny

Gardaí at scene of two-car crash in Co Kilkenny

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision that occurred on the N25 in Glenmore at approximately 6.30pm this evening.

Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 21:37
Jess Casey

A road has been closed in Co Kilkenny tonight as gardaí attend the scene of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision that occurred on the N25 in Glenmore at approximately 6.30pm this evening.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the road is currently closed, and traffic diversions are in place.

“There is no further information available at this time,” the spokesperson said.

More to follow.

More in this section

Groups call for halt on proposal to 'get community sector out' of drugs task force Groups call for halt on proposal to 'get community sector out' of drugs task force
hand in blue gloves working with test tubes at virus analysis in a medical lab 3,793 new cases confirmed as first case of Omicron variant identified in Ireland
Queen's University strike University staff in the North take to picket lines in strike over pay and conditions
Place: KilkennyPlace: GlenmorePlace: N25Organisation: An Garda Siochana
<p>The incident occurred outside the Aviva Stadium ahead of the FAI cup final between Bohemians and St Patrick's Athletic. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy</p>

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to violent disorder ahead of FAI cup final

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices