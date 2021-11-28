Gardaí appeal for assistance in tracing missing 15-year-old 

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old who has been missing from the Tallaght area since Saturday.
15-year-old Jamie McHale has been missing since the evening of Saturday, 27 November.
Jamie is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a slim build, red hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Jamie was wearing a blue Trespass jacket with Nike tracksuit bottoms and navy blue and yellow runners.
Anyone with information on Jamie's whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.