Jogging trail part of the  makeover for Mallow Town Park

Planning permission for a series of major improvements to Mallow Town Park, including a new multi-use events area and jogging trail, has been secured by Cork County Council.

Bord Pleanála has approved the council’s plans for an ambitious programme of works to existing facilities in Mallow’s main park, including the construction of angling stands on the banks of the River Blackwater as well as a new skate plaza and pump track for bikers.

Other proposed measures include the construction of new entrances and footpaths, the widening of existing footpaths and footbridge, and a reconfiguration of the current playing pitches and training area.

The council also plans to redevelop the playground and provide new car and bicycle parking facilities as well as an orienteering course.

New landscaping is also planned, while the council will also place existing overhead powerlines that cross Mallow Town Park underground as part of the project.

Approving the proposed development, Bord Pleanála said it was satisfied that the plans would not have significant effects on the environment or the community.

The board said it would not give rise to a risk of pollution nor be detrimental to the visual or landscape amenities of the area, or adversely impact on the cultural, archaeological or built heritage.

The council said the various measures would be developed on a phased basis over the coming years “subject to the availability of funding”. Most of the proposed works will take places in the central part of the park which is known as the Long Meadow.

A wrought-iron gate that identifies the GAA pitch as Bishop Casey Park is due to be demolished as part of the project.

Five angling stands will be constructed on the eastern side of the park in the area known as Castle Park.

Mallow Town Park, which was purchased by the council in 2015 for over €1.5m, covers 23 hectares and runs for about 2.5km on the northern bank of the River Blackwater.

In its planning application, the council acknowledged that the park is subject to frequent and significant flooding.

The project is part of a wider masterplan for the area which will provide greater connectivity between the park and Mallow Castle and the Spa House.

The council said the plans for Mallow Town Park would provide “a range of high-quality public amenities in a safe, welcoming, sustainable, sensitive, universally accessible and inclusive manner of all ages and abilities” .

An inspector with Bord Pleanála concluded that the plans were likely to result in long-term direct and indirect benefits for the local economy in Mallow as well as for residents and for public heatlh.