Tributes to ‘renowned educationalist’ who died after car was hit by falling tree

(Niall Carson/PA)

Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 11:16
Rebecca Black, PA

Tributes have been paid to a “renowned educationalist” who died after his car was struck by a falling tree.

Francis Lagan, principal of St Mary’s Primary School in Maghera, died after the incident on the Dublin Road in Antrim on Friday as high winds hit the area during Storm Arwen.

Sadness at his death was expressed by his school on Twitter.

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney said Mr Lagan was a “highly respected principal”.

“I was shocked and very saddened to learn about the death of a motorist after a tree fell on his car while travelling along the Dublin Road in Antrim town on Friday evening,” he said.

“The victim of this tragedy, Francis Lagan, was a highly respected South Derry school principal, who made an immense contribution to the community which he served. Francis was a renowned Maghera educationalist and civic leader.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with his family, school colleagues and students, and the wider community of Maghera, where he was held in very great regard.”

Ireland joins EU in action to fight spread of 'most divergent variant'

