HSE and councillors meet over Owenacurra closure 

HSE and councillors meet over Owenacurra closure 

Mary Hurley from Cobh, centre, with Cllrs Danielle Twomey and Liam Quaide at a protest in October against the proposed closure of the Owenacurra Mental Health facility in Midleton. Picture: David Keane.

Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 15:46
Sean Murray

Councillors in east Cork have met with local HSE management over the proposed closure of the Owenacurra mental health facility in Midleton, where concerns were raised over the future living arrangements for residents of the facility.

Families and local politicians have campaigned for the 20-bed facility, which also offers day services and respite care, to remain open.

It had initially been set to close in October, but this date was extended as many residents were left waiting to hear where and when they will be re-housed.

Owenacurra had initially been expected to be substantially renovated before the HSE chose, last summer, to close it instead.

It said renovation was not possible as the entire building would have to be demolished.

Proposals were put forward at Thursday's meeting for alternative accommodation for the residents. The HSE had previously said the process of finding placements for the residents of Owenacurra would continue for several more months.

In a letter to Cork-Kerry Community Healthcare chief officer Michael Fitzgerald following the meeting, local Green Party councillor Liam Quaide said service users who require 24-hour staffed residential care “will not have a local, community-based option into the future” under current proposals.

He said the proposals include liaising with Cork County Council and local housing associations on the possibility of new accommodation on the site. But the lack of proposals for 24-hour care would mean only “high-functioning service users with severe and enduring mental illness” could be accommodated locally, he said.

“This would leave the region severely disadvantaged and would not be acceptable from an ethical and clinical standpoint,” the Midleton councillor said.

He added: “What is actually required is a doubling of 24-hour staffed residential provision in East Cork to bring us into line per population with North Cork and West Cork.

“It is still not clear how it was established that renovations on the Owenacurra Centre were impossible to carry out.” 

A HSE spokesperson said that, at the meeting on Thursday night, councillors were told the existing site would still be used for mental health services and that discussions were taking place with the local authority and housing bodies regarding alternative accommodation.

A new possible location has been identified for a day centre, while the HSE is also searching for a property in Midleton that could be suitable for three of four people who will be supported in their move to a residential facility.

“We continue to meet with family members where appropriate (ie where the resident wishes to have family members involved, and where the family members wish to attend meetings). The third round of these meetings is underway.”

Read More

Families say closure of East Cork mental health facility will be heartbreaking for residents

More in this section

Online shopping and delivery service concept. Paper cartons in a shopping cart on a laptop keyboard, this image implies online s Munster and Leinster adults among biggest online shoppers in EU 
School stock Call for 'clear exceptions' to mask-wearing for some children
U.K. Paves Way for First Tests to Expose People to Coronavirus Niac recommends Covid boosters for everyone aged 16 and over
OwenacurraPlace: Midleton
<p>The Garda National Protective Services Bureau, along with local protective services units in 16 divisions, targeted a total of 58 premises on November 11 and 12. The 16 divisions included operations in Cork, Limerick, Kerry and Waterford. Picture: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images</p>

77 people quizzed for buying sex in Garda crackdown

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices