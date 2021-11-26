HSE and councillors meet over Owenacurra closure 

Councillors in east Cork have met with local HSE management over the proposed closure of the Owenacurra mental health facility in Midleton, where concerns were raised over the future living arrangements for residents of the facility.

Families and local politicians have campaigned for the 20-bed facility, which also offers day services and respite care, to remain open.

It had initially been set to close in October, but this date was extended as many residents were left waiting to hear where and when they will be re-housed.

Owenacurra had initially been expected to be substantially renovated before the HSE chose, last summer, to close it instead.

It said renovation was not possible as the entire building would have to be demolished.

Proposals were put forward at Thursday's meeting for alternative accommodation for the residents. The HSE had previously said the process of finding placements for the residents of Owenacurra would continue for several more months.

In a letter to Cork-Kerry Community Healthcare chief officer Michael Fitzgerald following the meeting, local Green Party councillor Liam Quaide said service users who require 24-hour staffed residential care “will not have a local, community-based option into the future” under current proposals.

He said the proposals include liaising with Cork County Council and local housing associations on the possibility of new accommodation on the site. But the lack of proposals for 24-hour care would mean only “high-functioning service users with severe and enduring mental illness” could be accommodated locally, he said.

“This would leave the region severely disadvantaged and would not be acceptable from an ethical and clinical standpoint,” the Midleton councillor said.

He added: “What is actually required is a doubling of 24-hour staffed residential provision in East Cork to bring us into line per population with North Cork and West Cork.

“It is still not clear how it was established that renovations on the Owenacurra Centre were impossible to carry out.”

A HSE spokesperson said that, at the meeting on Thursday night, councillors were told the existing site would still be used for mental health services and that discussions were taking place with the local authority and housing bodies regarding alternative accommodation.

A new possible location has been identified for a day centre, while the HSE is also searching for a property in Midleton that could be suitable for three of four people who will be supported in their move to a residential facility.

“We continue to meet with family members where appropriate (ie where the resident wishes to have family members involved, and where the family members wish to attend meetings). The third round of these meetings is underway.”