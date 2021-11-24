Covid-19: 3,893 cases confirmed with 43 newly notified deaths in past week

There has been a total of 5,652 deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland with 43 deaths reported within the past week.

A further 3,893 cases of Covid-19 have today been confirmed with 611 Covid-19 patients now in hospital with the virus and 132 of those being treated in ICU.

On Tuesday, 638 Covid-19 patients were in hospital with 130 in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said approximately 1 in 7 adults in the last week have had flu-like, cold-like, or Covid-like symptoms and urged those with symptoms to self-isolate immediately.

“This means staying indoors and avoiding contact with other people, including, in so far as possible, those you live with,” he said.

Arrange to take a PCR test, not an antigen test, and continue to self-isolate while you wait for your test and the results.

“I understand this is difficult, but in order to avoid passing Covid-19 or other respiratory illnesses on to your friends, family or work colleagues, rapidly self-isolating as soon as symptoms begin is the most important thing you can do.”

He added that it is also important to remember you still need to isolate for as long as you're symptomatic, and until 48 hours after your symptoms have settled, even if your PCR did not detect Covid-19.

Earlier, the HSE chief executive said it is using all available measures to meet "phenomenal" demand for PCR Covid-19 testing.

Paul Reid was before the Health Committee to update on the issues facing acute hospitals.

He was pressed on the need for PCR testing across the country and the fact that many testing centres have been booked out for days.

Mr Reid said 26,000 tests had been carried out on Monday alone and that extra staff are being deployed, as well as using capacity from private companies.

He said the spike in demand will impact people.

“I want to fully acknowledge the pressure and demand that’s on it and the delays people will experience,” he said.

The HSE head also told the committee that those in their 50s are not expected to receive booster jabs until next month or January.

He said the organisation will “move through the 50s at the end of December or early January".

Mr Reid said the HSE is still awaiting advice from NIAC on the timeframe for boosters for people who got the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

He told the committee that over 630,000 additional vaccine doses have been administered, including 560,000 boosters and 72,000 to people who are immunocompromised.

Weekly capacity of 230,000 has been reached, he added, with the aim of getting to 270,000 per week.