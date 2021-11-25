More than 200 people held in Irish prisons for not having valid visa or passport in 2020

Failure to hold a valid passport and/or visa are the main reasons for immigration-related detention in this country.

Ireland is the only EU state that does not have dedicated immigration detention facilities, and therefore people are held in prisons and Garda stations.

New research from the European Migration Network and the ESRI found that in 2019, 477 people were held in Irish prisons for immigration-related reasons, while in 2020, that number dropped to 245.

The main prison used for the detention of men is Cloverhill Prison, while women are typically held at the Dóchas Centre.

Non-custodial measures, frequently used in deportation order cases and Dublin transfer decision cases, include regular reporting to Garda stations and a requirement to reside at a specific place.

However, these alternatives often came with challenges.

While stakeholders say they provide greater personal liberty and the possibility of community integration, the level of absconding remains high, as well as challenges faced by non-EU nations who say they have a "sense of being in limbo".

Access to legal representation in detention, as well as legal remedies, are among the key rights looked at by the research.

Any person detained here can challenge the lawfulness of their detention under Article 40.4 of the Constitution.

However, NGOs and legal practitioners reported that legal remedies and legal representation are difficult to access at ports of entry.

Only the detention of international protection applicants must be initially sanctioned by a district court judge, but this is not the case for persons subject to a deportation order, refused leave to land, or subject to a Dublin transfer decision.

Emily Cunniffe, author of the report, said that while it sheds light on the use of immigration detention in Ireland, "more data is needed to understand the full extent to which detention and alternatives to detention are used, particularly in terms of relatively shorter periods of detention in Garda Síochána stations and at ports of entry".

In 2020 the Government, in response to the European Committee on the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman and Degrading Treatment or Punishment report on Ireland, indicated that a long-term solution to immigration detention is being explored, with the F Block in Cloverhill being identified as an interim solution.

However, it is not currently in use due to Covid-19 isolation requirements.