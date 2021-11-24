No Covid PCR testing available in 10 counties

There are no Covid-19 PCR tests available in ten counties across the country.

The HSE's self-referral portal shows zero availability in Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Meath, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford or Wicklow.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer has said no health service in the world could deal with the current demand for PCR testing.

Dr Ronan Glynn says at the moment demand is far outstripping availability.

"It appears that somewhere between 10% and 20% of adults and children in this country in the last week have had flu, cold or Covid like symptoms," he said.

"That's about 700,000 people in the past week who have had symptoms.

"There's no testing system in the world that's going to be able to serve that demand."

On Tuesday, there were no PCR tests for Covid-19 available today through the HSE's self-referral portal in 13 counties.

The number of Covid patients in hospital has fallen by 76 in the space of 48 hours.

The figure now stands at 609, down 29 from yesterday.

There are 73 Covid patients are in the Mater Hospital in Dublin, the highest in the country.

There are 36 in Cork University Hospital (CUH) and a further 17 in the Mercy Hospital.

The latest figures show 130 patients are in intensive care with the virus throughout Ireland.

Meanwhile, the HSE's lead on test and trace says every step is being taken to identify measures that can ease pressure on the health service.

Damien McCallion said this includes working with the private sector and the defence forces.

Speaking on RTÉ radio, Mr McCallion said over one million PCR tests have been carried out in the last "six to seven weeks". He acknowledged the challenges in accessing PCR tests, noting that availability varies in different parts of the country.

Every step that can be taken has been taken, he added.

Recruitment

“We've been continuing to recruit right through this, that has never stopped. We have identified measures with the private sector that have helped to bolster capacity. But ultimately when you're in a wave, like we're in at the moment, where the demand is so significant right across the health care system, there will always be constraints on resources whether that's ICU, general practice, testing.

"So at the moment we're hitting levels that none of us ever thought we'd hit — 100,000 was seen as the gold standard, we're doing 200,000 a week."

His remarks came ahead of an appearance by Paul Reid at the Oireachtas health committee today

HSE chief executive Paul Reid will tell the Oireachtas health committee that the public hospital system is "relying" on private hospitals to deal with emergencies. Picture: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

Mr Reid, the head of the HSE, will tell the committee that the public hospital system is "relying" on private hospitals to deal with emergencies. He is before the health committee to discuss the issues facing acute hospitals and will tell TDs and Senators that Covid-19 has “significantly affected” waiting lists.

He will say that marginal decreases in waiting lists have been achieved, but that the target of 69,822 on inpatient waiting lists was unlikely to be met this year.

"Since the inception of the plan, the number of outpatients waiting has reduced by 12,450 (from 653,524 to 641,074). Those waiting for GI scopes have reduced by 1,819 (from 32,001 to 30,182). However, progress on in-patient/day-case waiting lists has been significantly affected by the cancellation of electives due to Covid-19 and ED pressures which have resulted in a small reduction (from 74,869 to 74,692).

"A significant focus is being placed on using private hospital capacity to deal with these waiting lists. However, public hospitals are also relying on access to private hospitals to support emergency workload pressures."

Elective procedures

Mr Reid will tell the committee that the strain being placed on hospitals due to the virus has meant the cancellation of elective procedures.

“A consequence of the significant rise in hospital attendances through emergency departments has been the necessity to relieve the overall pressure on hospitals by evaluating planned procedures and canceling less urgent appointments for both day cases and in-patients," he will say in his opening remarks.

“The number of cancellations and non-booking of planned surgery has been growing, due to the growing incidence of Covid-19 in hospitals.”

Strain on staff

Mr Reid will tell the committee that the fourth wave of the virus is putting strain on the entire system, impacting staff particularly.

"The entire health system, both acute hospitals, and community are now under very serious pressure.

"Last Monday week I briefed the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 on the seriousness of the situation. The Government responded with a number of public health measures. It has also been necessary for the HSE to take immediate measures in response to hospital and ICU pressures, including the short-term prioritisation of unscheduled care, and increasing our surge capacity through providing additional beds, particularly in ICU.

"I know that the resurgence of the virus, and the response now required, will place even more pressure on staff."