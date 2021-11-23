Limerick therapy dog Bonnie honoured on last shift before retirement

Limerick therapy dog Bonnie honoured on last shift before retirement

A therapy dog based at University Hospital Limerick has been awarded with a certificate, naming her the 'World's Best Therapy Dog' on her final day in the job. Picture: @ULHospitals 

Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 17:17
Maeve Lee

A therapy dog based at University Hospital Limerick has been awarded a certificate, naming her the 'World's Best Therapy Dog' during her final day on the job.

Therapy dog Bonnie had her last shift before retirement at the paediatric unit on Monday, and she was kept busy despite the fact it was her last day.

As she made her final visit to the Children’s Ark, Paediatric Unit at the University Hospital Limerick (UHL), Bonnie was presented with a certificate, naming her the 'World's Best Therapy Dog'.

UL Hospitals has thanked Bonnie for her service and has said that she brought plenty of joy to both staff and children alike during her time as a therapy dog.

Bonnie has been a regular visitor to the paediatric unit at UHL, visiting and playing with young inpatients and day patients, and brightening the day for all.

Her handler and owner Emma Hogan is a lifelong animal lover.

In December 2019, when Bonnie was two years into her regular visits, Kris Buckley, the Senior Play Specialist at the Children’s Ark, described the Labrador's visits as one of the best things they had done.

“Bonnie makes such a huge difference to everybody in the Children’s Ark when she and Emma come in for their visits,” Kris said at the time.

