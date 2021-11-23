Alone urges public to support older people hit hard by 'ageist' pandemic

The “ageist” pandemic has meant many older people have been faced with slowly losing their social significance and connection over the past two years.

That’s according to older person’s charity Alone, which on Tuesday launched its Christmas campaign aimed at making sure no one is left alone this festive season.

The charity said another challenging winter awaits so it was vital to ensure nobody has to face difficult issues such as loneliness and social isolation.

It has called on everyone to pledge one act of giving over the next few weeks to help a family member, a neighbour, or someone else they know who could benefit from companionship and support this winter.

Alone ambassador, and former GAA secretary general Páraic Duffy, told the Irish Examiner such support is vital as “people will be being careful this Christmas, regardless of if there are more restrictions or not”.

“It’s been a very long two years,” Mr Duffy said. “People who live alone have suffered in the pandemic and their need is greater than ever.”

While restrictions have eased throughout the year, the recovery for some older people has not felt as liberating, according to Alone.

However, it said it is within the power of each individual to reconnect with the older community and help them feel supported and like they belong.

“For people who live alone, Christmas can be really tough,” Mr Duffy said. “If everyone could do just one thing. It doesn’t have to be [giving] money, it can be a visit or a phone call. It can make such an enormous difference.”

He also pointed to the work local GAA clubs and other organisations have done in supporting people throughout the pandemic.

That was a point reiterated by the head of Alone.

“This time last year the community supports were, in every respect, lifesaving for older people,” its chief executive Sean Moynihan said.

“We’ve seen and continue to work with the community gardaí, GAA, An Post and all our partners checking in on older people all across the country, no matter how rural and isolated you may have been. The Irish Rural Link or the Irish Red Cross were critical in organising transportation to and from hospitals for essential medical appointments.”

Mr Moynihan said these partnerships helped to provide support for thousands of older people who had reached out to the charity, and that community spirit would be a valuable lifeline for many heading into Christmas.