Plans for subsidised antigen tests still being worked out

There will be no announcement on a subsidy for antigen testing today.
The issue has been hotly debated in the last few weeks and a proposal was expected to come before Cabinet today. However, a senior Government source says that it did not make the agenda as the Department of Health is "still working on one or two issues".
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was expected to seek Government approval to subsidise antigen testing, particularly for poorer families.
The plan would see the cost of tests reduce to under €5. Earlier suggestions tests could be as cheap as €1 or €2 have been dismissed.
“They will not be that low,” said one senior Government source.
It is understood that the tests will be available across the retail sector and not just in pharmacies.