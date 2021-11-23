Councillors approve plans to build 850 homes at Oscar Traynor Road site

Plans to build more than 850 homes on Dublin City Council land has been approved by councillors.

The site on Oscar Traynor Road will be made up of 100% social, affordable and cost rental homes.

The decision comes almost eight years after it was first proposed and a year after city councillors rejected an earlier deal with developer Glenveagh.

Last November, the council refused the development of more than 850 homes on the site and through cross-party support put forward a new plan in March for a direct build which would see 80% of the land to be used for social and cost rental housing, with 20% reserved for affordable purchase.

Plans will see 853 units built by the developer at the site in Santry - 40% will be social housing, 40% cost rental and 20% affordable purchase.

An earlier plan would have seen half the homes sold privately.

The contentious vote was approved 36 to 23.

Councillors had put forward a plan to have the land developed directly by the council but an assessment by the Department of Housing found it would be at least five years before the project would be at the ready to build stage.