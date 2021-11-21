Over 200 Dart carriages vandalised this year at cost of €516k 

More than 200 Dart carriages have been vandalised since the start of 2021, at a cost of €516,000.

Both the frequency of the incidents and the cost of cleaning and repairs increased in the latter part of the year.

A total of 211 carriages were damaged, with 32 vandalised in October and the cost of repairs amounting to €96,000.

Meanwhile, from January to September, 71 text messages were sent to Irish Rail's text alert system to flag an incident on a train.

Of the texts, 50 related to incidents on the Dart, while the remaining 21 were sent from passengers on other rail commuter services.

Texts to the text alert system ask the sender to provide a keyword to describe the incident they wish to report.

Some 27 texts related to a report of drinking, smoking, or drug use; 22 texts were about youths causing disturbances, and nine were about harassment of a passenger or staff member.

Disturbances and incidents of vandalism on bus services have also risen this year, with the number of 'incidents of malicious damage' reported by Bus Éireann increasing significantly between January 1 and the end of September.

Overall, 80 such incidents were reported. Over the same period last year, 43 were reported.

'Shocking'

Dublin Fingal TD Alan Farrell said the statistics were “shocking” and called for a dedicated unit within An Garda Síochána to tackle rising incidents of anti-social behaviour and vandalism on buses, trains, the Dart, and Luas trams.

“High visibility policing on our public transport will send a clear and unequivocal message that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and perpetrators will face consequences for their actions,” he said.

Mr Farrell said recent accounts from Irish Rail staff members published in national media had highlighted major issues of anti-social behaviour on trains.

“Drug dealing and taking, as well as verbal and physical abuse, seem to now be par for the course for those travelling and working on public transport,” he said.

“I believe now a dedicated unit to police public transport, including at stations and stops, must now be established within An Garda Síochána.

“The presence of An Gardaí aboard our trains and buses will not only provide peace of mind for staff members and users, but it will also crucially deter anti-social behaviour and abuse."