Public warned against clicking on fake booster test links 

The HSE and An Garda Síochána are reminding people to be vigilant when it comes to scams amid reports of fake texts offering members of the public an illegitimate link to register for a booster vaccination.

The fake texts have reportedly come from numerous different numbers, and have different links attached.

A spokesperson for the HSE reminded the public it does not charge for Covid-19-related services, including vaccinations, and texts indicating otherwise should be ignored.

“You will never be asked for your bank details or to pay for a vaccine by a member of HSE vaccination staff,” the spokesperson said.

“If you are concerned or suspicious about any contact you have received, please contact your local gardaí,” they added.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau has not received any reports matching the text, however, it advised the public to never click on a link of an unsolicited text, email or respond to cold callers seeking personal information.

"Do not use reply or call the number supplied by these texts. Never give away personal data like PIN number, card numbers, passwords, one time codes, PPS numbers. The HSE will never text you seeking payment for Covid-19 tests or vaccines,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“If you have responded to such a text or paid the scammers, contact your bank immediately for a recall. It is also important to report the matter to your local Garda station,” they added.

ComReg, the communications regulator, says as of now, it is unaware of this type of scam text and have not received calls in this respect. The HSE’s chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry, speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show, acknowledged that repeated legitimate texts were being sent, but the health service was “not giving up”.

It comes amid reports of a 50% “no-show” figure for booster shots. “We’ve given out about 60,000 doses at this stage, but have sent out 120,000 appointments,” he added.