Lower rate of cervical screening in some counties and among women over 50

Women in some counties and those aged over 50 are less likely to attend for cervical screening in Ireland, according to the latest data from the cancer screening service.

Data obtained from CervicalCheck shows most counties across Ireland are seeing close to an 80% attendance rate for women attending screening appointments.

However, less than 75% of eligible women attend in counties Dublin, Clare, Kilkenny, Laois, Monaghan, and Roscommon.

Meanwhile, attendance rates among those aged 50-65 are also lower than among younger age groups.

Every year in Ireland, about 300 women get cervical cancer, and 90 die from it. Almost 150 of the women diagnosed with cervical cancer are diagnosed in screening.

Dr Noirín Russell, clinical director of CervicalCheck, highlighted the need for increased attendance rates among women over 50 and in the six counties with lower rates of attendance.

“Everywhere else is approaching 80% attendance, but it’s under 75% in those six counties.

“I was speaking to the Irish Camogie Association recently and I said if you know anyone in these six counties, make sure you get screened yourself and then say it to your sister, your mother, friends or whoever. We need to increase uptake in those areas.”

Dr Russell said while attendance rates among younger women have remained high, there has been a slight reduction among those aged over 50.

“We’ve noticed a recent trend over the past few years in women over 50, many of whom think they don’t have to go for CervicalCheck screening anymore.

“We know that the rate of attendance for women in the 50 to 65 age group is lower.

Even if you are over 50 and you’re menopausal, you still have to go for cervical screening. That’s an important message to get out there. Screening still has the potential to reduce your risk of developing cancer.

“I think older women might be a little bit more nervous about going to the GP, but this is really, really important.

“It’s a simple test, but it’s a risk-reduction that could be life-saving.”

Meanwhile, Dr Russell revealed that attendance for cervical screening is increasing among women for whom English is not their first language.

Videos in range of languages

Cervical Check, along with Translate Ireland, created videos in a wide range of languages explaining cervical screening and the importance of attending.

The videos have been shown to women attending their GPs or elsewhere in the health service.

“We did these multilingual translation videos, which were a huge success,” Dr Russell explained.

“We’re working with Translate Ireland, who recently won Public Health Initiative of the Year at the Irish Healthcare Awards.

“We have Somali, Polish, Ukrainian, and more healthcare workers talking about cervical screening to ensure everyone can understand.

“A couple of GP friends have highlighted the benefits of using it," she added.

“I got one message saying that a GP had a woman in from the Congo who had very little English but understood French.

“They showed her the cervical screening video in French and she booked her screening appointment then on the spot.

“It’s so important to ensure there is equitable access there and to identify any barriers that need to be broken down in terms of access.”