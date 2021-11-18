State funding to tackle drugs crisis in disadvantaged areas is 'minimal'

State funding to tackle drugs crisis in disadvantaged areas is 'minimal'

Drugs campaigner, Fergus McCabe (pictured), who died in October last year, "was there for campaigning, innovative approaches, bringing people together, calling people to account and calling people out, including at national meetings.” Photo: Moya Nolan

Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 14:05
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Community drug groups have hit out at the “very minimal” State funding to tackle the drugs crisis in disadvantaged areas.

But the CityWide Drugs Crisis Campaign welcomed comments made by Taoiseach Micheal Martin on the need to address the underlying social and economic factors driving drug problems. 

The Taoiseach addressed the Fergus McCabe Memorial Conference, in memory of the drugs campaigner who died in October 2020.

Mr Martin praised the “extraordinary legacy” of Mr McCabe on national drugs policy, saying the youth worker “championed the needs of disadvantaged communities and socially excluded groups”.

He said central to his legacy was the adoption of national drug strategies and said the Government's commitment was reflected in Budget 2020 funding of €6m for new initiatives.

He said Fergus McCabe, a founding member of CityWide, was “very aware” of the links between disadvantaged communities and problem drug and alcohol use.

The Taoiseach said the Drogheda Review of last March and last week’s report of the Tallaght Local Drugs and Alcohol Task Force have again highlighted this issue.

He said the priority of the Government is to “address the social factors driving drug use in disadvantaged communities” including unemployment, poverty and social exclusion, as well as criminality, intimidation, grooming of young people and anti-social behaviour.

He said the model in Dublin’s North East Inner City has had “significant success” and is relevant to other areas and the Government is committed to applying the lessons learned. Anna Quigley, coordinator of CityWide, welcomed the Taoiseach’s emphasis on social-economic factors.

“That’s something we very much welcome. We are all aware in our own communities of the real strong link with drugs,” she said.

She said the recent report in Tallaght described the extent of the problems communities are facing.

“We have to say in that context the amount of money being spoken about nationally is very, very minimal,” Ms Quigley said. “Obviously, people are glad for any increase in budget, but when you look at that across the country they do come down to quite small amounts.” 

She said that instead of building relations with communities that health authorities are “going in the wrong direction”.

On her close friend and colleague, she said: “Fergus was there for campaigning, innovative approaches, bringing people together, calling people to account and calling people out, including at national meetings.”

Read More

Taoiseach urged to ensure citizens' assembly on drugs takes place next year 

More in this section

Covid hospitalisations top 600 for fourth day in a row Covid hospitalisations top 600 for fourth day in a row
European court dismisses challenge over presidential oath to ‘almighty God’ European court dismisses challenge over presidential oath to ‘almighty God’
'Spectacle of nature': Partial lunar eclipse to be seen in Irish skies  'Spectacle of nature': Partial lunar eclipse to be seen in Irish skies 
#Drugs CrisisDrugsCityWide Drugs Crisis CampaignPerson: Fergus McCabe
State funding to tackle drugs crisis in disadvantaged areas is 'minimal'

Surge in students seeking Susi grant claiming estrangement from parents

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices