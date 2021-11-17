Landlords see rental income rise 16% in two years

The average rental income for landlords increased by 16% over a period of two years, data has shown.

In 2017, the median gross rental income for landlords, before expenses were applied, was €13,800 — this rose to €15,352 by 2019.

According to a new report from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the median gross income of landlords was €50,091 in 2019 — up €1,362 on 2017.

Of landlords who have 20 or more tenancies, 40% had a gross income of €200,000 or more.

Dublin landlords had the highest income, with the average surpassing €60,000 in two local authorities — Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown (€66,256) and Dublin City (€63,321).

Landlords with properties in Cork City and Galway City earned an average of just over €57,000.

Landlords in Cork City South East recorded an average gross income of €60,468, while those in the Bantry-West Cork area earned less than €40,000 — among the lowest in the country.

Meanwhile, 35% of tenants report an average gross income of less than €20,000, with one in 10 earning less than €10,000.

According to the CSO's Rental Sector in Ireland 2021 report, people are paying up to 35% of their disposable income on rent.

Areas with the highest rent burden were found in Dublin, while cities such as Cork, Limerick, Waterford, and Galway were also high.

Renters in parts of Leitrim, Roscommon, and Cavan paid the lowest percentage of their disposable income, with around 16% going towards rent.

People over the age of 65 spend the most on rent, with 35% of their disposable income going to landlords.

Those under the age of 30 saw a third of their income going towards rent, while the 30-44 years cohort spent 23% on rent.

While landlords are earning a sizeable amount from renting properties in Dublin City, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, and Cork City, rental properties in these areas are smaller compared to the rest of the country.

Properties in inner-city Dublin were found to be significantly smaller than rentals in other parts of the country, with an average total floor area of less than 61 sq m.

Beyond the Greater Dublin Area, rental properties in Cork City North West were found to be the smallest.

Just under 40% of rental properties were valued at €100,000 or less between 2017 and 2021.

About 27% of rentals were in the €100,000 and €150,000 band of local property tax, while just over 1% were in the top band of above €500,000.

Apartments are the most popular type of property among renters, accounting for a third of rentals between 2017 and 2021.

The most common method of heating in rented properties is gas, which is found in almost half of the properties, although this has dropped slightly since 2017. A quarter are heated using electricity and 23% use oil heating.

The majority of rented properties received a building energy rating (BER) of C, D, or E with just 5% earning an A rating.

The report found where tenants were in receipt of the housing assistance payment (HAP) or rent supplement, they were less likely to live in A- or B-rated properties.

Just 8.9% of local authority social housing had an A or B rating for BER compared to 32% of landlord-owned properties.