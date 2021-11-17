Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 42, missing from Dublin 

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a man missing from Dublin.

42-year-old John O’Connor has been missing from his home in Hunter’s Run since around 8am on November 15.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare.

John is described as being 5’7” in height with a strong build. He has black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, John was wearing a black raincoat, black jumper, beige jeans and black boots.

He was carrying a blue umbrella and a camouflage coloured backpack.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.