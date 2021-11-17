Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 42, missing from Dublin 

Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 42, missing from Dublin 

Have you seen John O’Connor? 

Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 14:46

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a man missing from Dublin.

42-year-old John O’Connor has been missing from his home in Hunter’s Run since around 8am on November 15.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare.

John is described as being 5’7” in height with a strong build. He has black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, John was wearing a black raincoat, black jumper, beige jeans and black boots.

He was carrying a blue umbrella and a camouflage coloured backpack.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

Peadar Toibin10 Twelve children were murdered while in or known to child protection services
Estate agent giving house keys to customer and sign agreement in office. Landlords see rental income rise 16% in two years
Fota Gardens, Garinish Island and Derrynane House among locations recognised in Green Flags Awards Fota Gardens, Garinish Island and Derrynane House among locations recognised in Green Flags Awards
Missing people
Covid Media Briefing Wednesday 20th October 2021

Avoid Christmas parties and stay at home, warns Tony Holohan

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices