Day procedures cancelled at Tallaght University Hospital due to power outage

Day procedures cancelled at Tallaght University Hospital due to power outage

The CHI Children’s Urgent Care Centre is not impacted by this power failure, Tallaght University Hospital said. File picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 07:56
Steve Neville

Outpatient appointments at a hospital in Dublin are being cancelled due to a power failure.

Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) said that in the early hours of the morning, power to a section of the hospital failed.

The failure affected a transformer which means the hospital is running on generator power in certain areas of the building including include radiology, outpatients, theatre and ICU.

All scheduled outpatient appointments, day procedures both for adults and children today, are being cancelled.

The hosptial said that this includes radiology/x-ray appointments and phlebotomy/blood tests.

The appointments that are being cancelled “will be rescheduled as quickly as possible” and TUH will contact patients directly.

The hospital said that Dialysis, Oncology and Haematology appointments are not impacted by the power outage and those appointments will go ahead.

While the emergency department is impacted by the power outage, it will not close.

A statement said that because of the outage, patients in the ED will be prioritised according to clinical need.

The hospital asked for the public to attend their GP in the first instance where appropriate.

The CHI Children’s Urgent Care Centre is not impacted by this power failure, the hospital said.

Read More

Drinking coffee and tea linked to lower risk of stroke and dementia, study shows

More in this section

Northern Ireland Health and Social Care Awards Man charged with making death threats to Northern Ireland's health minister
Coronavirus - Fri May 15, 2020 Government rules out return of pandemic unemployment payment
Fine Gael party 'Think in' event Young FG says call for Varadkar resignation was done without consultation
Health
Northern Ireland organ donation

Stormont ministers urged to back mandatory Covid passports from December 13

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices