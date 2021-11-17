Day procedures cancelled at Tallaght University Hospital due to power outage

Outpatient appointments at a hospital in Dublin are being cancelled due to a power failure.

Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) said that in the early hours of the morning, power to a section of the hospital failed.

The failure affected a transformer which means the hospital is running on generator power in certain areas of the building including include radiology, outpatients, theatre and ICU.

All scheduled outpatient appointments, day procedures both for adults and children today, are being cancelled.

The hosptial said that this includes radiology/x-ray appointments and phlebotomy/blood tests.

The appointments that are being cancelled “will be rescheduled as quickly as possible” and TUH will contact patients directly.

The hospital said that Dialysis, Oncology and Haematology appointments are not impacted by the power outage and those appointments will go ahead.

While the emergency department is impacted by the power outage, it will not close.

A statement said that because of the outage, patients in the ED will be prioritised according to clinical need.

The hospital asked for the public to attend their GP in the first instance where appropriate.

The CHI Children’s Urgent Care Centre is not impacted by this power failure, the hospital said.