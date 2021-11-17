Almost 20% of ED attendees for self-harm return within a year

Almost one-in-five people who attended an emergency department (ED) due to a significant self-harming episode were back in the ED for a similar incident within a year.

New research also highlights the difficulties faced by some people in early adulthood when it comes to risk of self-harm, and that “care should be taken to minimise the availability of drugs to those vulnerable to suicidal behaviour by limiting the quantity of drugs prescribed and dispensed”.

The study was carried out by researchers from the National Suicide Research Foundation (NSRF) and published in the Journal of Mental Health.

The team analysed data relating to individuals presenting to hospital with self-harm of high lethality or high suicidal intent, with the aim of examining the factors associated with psychiatric admission and self-harm repetition following high-risk self-harm (HRSH).

It looked at 324 consecutive HRSH patients across three urban hospitals between December 2014 and February 2018, with information on self-harm repetition extracted from the National Self-harm Registry Ireland.

It found that 40% of the cohort were admitted to a psychiatric inpatient setting.

"Factors associated with admission were living alone, depression, previous psychiatric admission, suicide note and uncommon self-harm methods," it said.

"History of emotional, physical or sexual abuse was associated with not being admitted. Twelve-month self-harm repetition occurred in 17.3% of cases."

However, it said psychiatric admission following HRSH was not associated with repetition of self-harm and that instead, predictors of repetition were recent self-harm history, young age (18 to 24 years) and previous psychiatric admission.

"Findings indicate that psychiatric admission following HRSH is not associated with repeated self-harm and reaffirms the consistent finding that history of self-harm and psychiatric treatment are strong predictors of repetition," it said.

The authors said it is the first study to describe the profile of individuals who received inpatient psychiatric admission treatment following a HRSH presentation and to examine predictors of subsequent self-harm repetition.

According to the study, half of the 324 HRSH patients (52.8%) were male and ages ranged from 18 to 87 years.

“A minority (15.8%) had a recent history of hospital-presented self-harm. The majority (79.6%) had a history of mental health treatment.

"Almost 60% of participants were prescribed psychotropic medication, of whom most were prescribed multiple medications (86.3%), most commonly antidepressants (78.6%), followed by benzodiazepines (42.3%), anti-psychotics (33.9%), anti-epileptics (14.9%) and other sedative hypnotics (10.7%).

“In the 12 months following their index presentation, 56 individuals (17.3%) made a repeat self-harm presentation.”

According to the study: “Our findings indicate that psychiatric inpatient treatment is reserved for those at highest risk and that, among those high-risk individuals, admission is not associated with repeated self-harm.

"This is an important finding given the potential that a perception of psychiatric inpatient care as harmful could inhibit access to care for those in need of it.”

It also said: “The high repetition risk in our study among young adults presenting with very serious episodes of self-harm further highlights the vulnerability of this group.

"Prescribing practices play a critical role in self-harm management and suicide prevention. This is underlined by the high prevalence of medications prescribed to those presenting with HRSH and the use of prescribed medication in IDO.

“Where possible, drugs that are least toxic in overdose should be prescribed.”

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.