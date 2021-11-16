Men twice as likely to report binge drinking as women

The national charity that aims to reduce the misuse of alcohol in Ireland is urging men to protect themselves against harmful drinking.

Men are more than twice as likely to report binge drinking as women, and Drinkaware is calling on men to be aware of their drinking and how it impacts on their wellbeing and the wellbeing of those around them.

The charity is making the call ahead of International Men’s Day on Friday, with the theme being “making a positive difference to the wellbeing of men”.

The charity’s Drinkaware Barometer, released earlier this year, has found more young men reported binge drinking this year than the year before.

It found that 31% of men who drink aged between 18 and 24 report binge drinking in 2021 compared to 16% at the time of the initial lockdown phase in 2020.

Binge drinking is classed as the consumption of six or more standard drinks in one sitting, usually in a short space of time.

The HSE low-risk weekly guidelines for alcohol say men should have maximum 17 standard drinks spread out over one week, with at least two alcohol-free days.

Drinkaware says its data “tells the story of a gender divide regarding alcohol consumption in Ireland” and that men “experience a significant burden of alcohol-related harm in Ireland”.

The charity cites findings from the Health Research Board that shows one in four deaths of young men in Ireland aged 15 to 39 are due to alcohol.

Mental health

“Poor mental health already disproportionately affects men, and alcohol’s significant impact on mental health is widely acknowledged by the WHO and HSE,” it added.

Drinkaware chief executive Sheena Horgan said the timing of International Men’s Day coincides with this year’s EU Alcohol Awareness Week and the charity "wants to empower Irish men to ensure they avail of the information and tips available to them to better understand what risky drinking is and the impact of drinking on their health, which aligns with the HSE’s message this week for people to have a conversation about alcohol".

“Change starts with awareness and information, which is why Drinkaware has also launched a campaign this week to promote widespread understanding of what the HSE low-risk weekly guidelines are, communicating them in a way that reaches and resonates with the public and especially men.”

The charity said its data shows that men are open to change, with 34% saying they would like to drink alcohol less often – an increase of 7% on last year.

Some 37% of men have already made small positive changes to their drinking habits in the 12 months up to May this year.