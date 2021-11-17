Ireland ' not entirely compliant' with European laws on radioactive waste disposal

Ireland has been told by the EU's governing arm that it needs to adopt a better national programme for radioactive waste management.

The European Commission sent Ireland a reasoned opinion over its radioactive material plan that it said was "not entirely compliant" with a key directive aimed at ensuring such waste is disposed of in a safe manner.

The spent fuel and radioactive waste directive came into force in 2011 and compels member states to implement national programmes from its generation to disposal.

Unlike many other EU states, Ireland has no nuclear industry. However, the commission said it was still under obligation to have a proper plan.

"Radioactive waste is generated from the production of electricity in nuclear power plants, but also from the non-power-related use of radioactive materials for medical, research, industrial and agricultural purposes. This means that all member states generate radioactive waste," it said.

The directive's aim is to protect workers and the public from the dangers arising from ionising radiation, the commission said.

Ireland now has two months to address the shortcomings identified by the commission.

A formal notice is a request for further information on how the problem is to be tackled, and if the answer is unsatisfactory, a formal request to comply with EU law is sent, known as a reasoned opinion.

If the country still doesn't comply after the reasoned opinion is sent, the commission may decide to refer the matter to the European Court of Justice.

Ireland instituted its policy on such waste in December 2010.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through its Office of Radiation Protection and Environmental Monitoring regulates radiation in Ireland, according to the European Nuclear Safety Regulators Group (ENSREG) advisory group.

The EPA maintains a database of all those licensed to use, store or transport radioactive materials, ENSREG says.