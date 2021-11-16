Donkey sanctuaries caring for 'unsustainable' level of animals

The donkey welfare crisis in Ireland is deepening, according to a charity based in Co Cork.

Donkey Sanctuary Ireland said that cases of poor donkey welfare are overwhelming equine charities.

Up to the end of October this year, the Donkey Sanctuary gave support and advice on 1,153 occasions for donkeys in the community, and rehomed 180 donkeys.

It said that the number of donkeys requiring rescue, rehoming, and sanctuary care has reached “unsustainable and unmanageable levels”.

This has been caused by a “perfect storm” of chronic, long-term irresponsible breeding, a lack of education and awareness, and human hardships triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Laura Foster, Donkey Sanctuary Ireland’s country manager, said the problem needs to be tackled in the long-term, with poor donkey welfare being a long-standing and growing issue in Ireland.

Between 2018 and 2020, reports of poor donkey welfare to the Donkey Sanctuary by members of the public rose 44% – from 373 per year to 536 per year – and telephone advice calls rose 150%, from 641 to 1,601.

The charity has more than 1,800 donkeys in its care and the charity’s sanctuary facilities have been full for many years.

However, teams work in communities all over Ireland to find new homes for donkeys and provide transport, veterinary, and welfare services.

The charity is appealing for public support as it heads into winter.

“The factors driving Ireland’s donkey welfare problems are numerous and difficult to resolve,” said Ms Foster.

“Of course, we will continue to care for thousands of donkeys every year, but working in crisis mode is unacceptable and unsustainable.

“Put simply, we need to tackle this problem in the long-term through better owner education, a national clamp-down on breeding, and more enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act in cases of abuse and neglect.”

The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland’s country manager, Laura Foster.

Ms Foster said the charity has a three-part message to the public.

“For donkeys in crisis: We encourage anyone who witnesses a donkey suffering or in poor health, in the first instance, to contact the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s national helpline, the ISPCA’s national cruelty helpline, local authority, or local Garda station.

“For donkey owners: We are appealing to donkey owners to contact us for information and support accessing critical donkey welfare services such as farriery and dentistry, as well as advice on castration and other veterinary services. Our welfare team can be contacted on 022 49013, or submit an enquiry via our website: thedonkeysanctuary.ie.

“For would-be donkey owners: Please contact our welfare team, or one of our equine charity partners, if you are interested in acquiring donkeys, to find out more about our rehoming scheme, and before you contact a breeder or go down the private ownership route.

“Our team are experts in all aspects of donkey health and welfare, and can offer anyone advice and assistance on how to be responsible donkey owners.” Ms Foster added that the charity’s welfare teams are “bracing themselves for an extremely challenging winter”.

“Now more than ever, we welcome any donations from members of the public that will enable us to continue tackling poor donkey welfare across Ireland.”