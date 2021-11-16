Covid-19 hospitalisations fall but remain above 600

Covid-19 hospitalisations have fallen slightly but still remain above 600.

Some 614 patients are in hospital with Covid-19 today.

It is the second day in a row that more than 600 people with the virus have been in hospital.

Prior to Monday, the last time Covid hospitalisations topped 600 was in February.

As of yesterday, there are 117 Covid patients in intensive care.

Last night, a Cabinet sub-committee on Covid heard that health service is under pressure due to the increased incidence of the virus.

Ministers were told last night that under a worst-case scenario, up to 500 people could need intensive care treatment by December.

The best-case scenario, the meeting heard, is that between 200 and 220 ICU beds will be needed.

The Cabinet is due to meet today where it is set to approve an expansion of the vaccine booster programme.

Elsewhere, there are 409 patients waiting for beds across hospitals in Ireland.

The INMO Trolley Watch figures that 319 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 90 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) is the worst-hit hospital with 95 patients waiting for beds.

UHL is followed by Letterkenny University Hospital (56) and Cork University Hospital (37).