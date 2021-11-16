Winter health outlook ‘very grim’ as HSE plan slammed as 'inadequate'

Read More
The president of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), Dr Ina Kelly, has described the Winter Plan as “inadequate”.
Dr Kelly said a lot of the investment included in the Winter Plan had already been in the planning stages.
The Plan was “not the answer to what is facing us in the coming months”, she added.
There is a shortage of staff from a medical point of view, this manpower issue urgently needed to be addressed. Staff were exhausted and were very overworked. There were 700 vacant consultant posts, she pointed out.
“€77million seems a small addition given the demands on the health service, it’s small when dealing with an issue of this magnitude.”