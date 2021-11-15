Campaigners call for US support on Troubles legacy proposals

A letter signed by 21 members of the US Congress, calling on the Biden administration to publicly oppose the UK government’s legacy proposals, has been welcomed by campaigners.

Amnesty International on Monday welcomed the letter, which is addressed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“The UK Government plans for dealing with the legacy of the conflict in Northern Ireland will close all paths to justice for victims denying them the truth, justice and accountability to which they are entitled,” the 21 American politicians warn in the letter.

“Given the role the US has, and continues to play, in supporting the Good Friday Agreement through peace and reconciliation, we urge you to make a public statement of unequivocal rejection of these proposals and work with your counterparts in the United Kingdom and Ireland to resolve this matter.”

Grainne Teggart, Northern Ireland campaigns manager for Amnesty UK, said: “We strongly welcome this intervention from members of Congress which adds to the noisy chorus of opposition to the UK Government’s plans.”

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Yui Mok/PA)

“The UK government finds itself increasingly isolated on the international stage with its intent to sacrifice the rights of victims for the sake of protecting perpetrators of human rights abuses.”

The Government plans to ban future prosecutions of military veterans and ex-paramilitaries for Troubles incidents predating April 1998.

The proposals have attracted major opposition in Northern Ireland.

The Government also intends to put forward a new truth recovery model to help bereaved families gain information about the deaths of their loved ones without the prospect of a criminal justice outcome.

The UK Government has not yet published draft legislation that would give effect to the plan.

Michael O’Hare, whose 12-year-old sister Majella was killed by a soldier in 1976, said he would like to see public support for the campaign from Secretary Blinken.

He said: “All those with influence must play their part in ensuring the UK Government heed the outcry at these proposals, abandon these plans and urgently establish mechanisms that will give my family and all victims truth, justice and accountability.”