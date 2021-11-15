Situation in the health service is 'very, very grim' says HSE’s chief operating officer

The HSE’s chief operating officer has warned that the situation in the health service is “very, very grim.”

There were currently 617 Covid patients in hospitals across the country with 117 in ICU, 81 of them requiring ventilation.

There were only 94 beds available today across the country, Anne O'Connor told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

“We are experiencing significant pressure across the country. The incidence of Covid is rising in all of our catchment areas.

Ms O’Connor pointed out that last Monday there were 498 Covid patients, which meant there had been a 25% increase in one week.

“These numbers are growing at such a pace and we can't see when it’s going to turn.”

There were also 283 patients yesterday outside ICU who required ventilation.

“People are sicker and they need to come to hospital," she said. “It is a very, very grim situation.”

Ms O’Connor said that there was “only so much” that the HSE could do as a health service.

Cancellations of procedures were taking place in hospitals across the country as the lack of available beds curtailed the ability to go ahead with long awaited procedures, some of which had been awaited for years.

“We are at a stage where our hospitals are pretty much full. Previously it was the main hospitals under pressure, now it was all hospitals that were under significant pressure.”

“We are certainly very concerned and the lack of visibility on how long this will go on for is a particular concern.”

Ms O’Connor added that this week there were 3,800 health service staff out of work with Covid related conditions, on top of the usual 4% rate of absenteeism.

The numbers of people requiring hospitalisation were growing more quickly than had been envisaged. The Government will have decisions to make, she added.