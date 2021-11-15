Number of young people known to care services who died rises by a third

The number of young people known to care services who died last year rose by a third compared to the figure for 2019.

The details are contained in the latest annual report by the National Review Panel (NRP), which found that of the 30 young people who died — up nine compared with the figure a year before — seven died by suicide, two were victims of homicide, and six deaths were accidental, with two others the result of road traffic accidents.

Eleven deaths were natural causes and the cause of the remaining two deaths was unknown at the time of the compilation of the report.

Of those who died last year, just one young person was in care at the time of their death. Six were in aftercare, and a further 23 young people lived in their communities and were known to Tusla social work department or funded services.

The NRP is an independent body first set up in 2010 following a recommendation of the Ryan Implementation Report.

In its 11th report, the NRP said 11 of those who died were male and the number of deaths by suicide had risen by three on the figure for 2019.

Two age cohorts

The majority of deaths occurred in two age cohorts, infants under 12 months and 11- to 16-year-olds, with nine and nine, respectively.

The report also includes data looking at the cumulative number of deaths since the NRP's inception, with 236 deaths notified to it between February 2010 and the end of 2020.

"This is in a context where the number of referrals to the child protection system has more than doubled from 29,277 in 2010 to 66,649 in 2020," it said.

Of the 236 deaths, almost a quarter was by suicide, the second most common category after natural causes. The youngest young person to die by suicide was just 12.

"Suicidal ideation is considered to be a mental health problem but does not always qualify for a CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health) service."

The report notes that when it came to death by natural causes, it included sudden unexplained death in infancy, which "included the deaths of some infants where maternal drug use in pregnancy was a factor and some though not all of the infants had traces of non-prescribed medication in their systems at birth".

The report said: "Over the past 11 years, the learning points most often identified have been in relation to care planning, assessment, responding to the needs of children where parental omission is not a factor, inclusion of fathers, working with families that are reluctant to cooperate and coordination of services."

Learning points

It said learning points from last year included the need to respond to reports from families, dealing with "disguised compliance" by some families who are difficult to engage with, and to develop services to facilitate disclosure by children of sexual abuse.

The report also said the NRP was notified of 13 serious incidents last year that may have caused potentially life-threatening injury or serious and permanent impairment of health, wellbeing, or development. Of those, four involved children in care.

NRP chairperson Helen Buckley also referred to the impact of Covid-19, which she said had a significant effect on the operation of the panel, and the cyberattack on HSE systems.

"Unfortunately, the combined effect of these unforeseen events will be reflected in the output of the panel for a considerable period," said Dr Buckley.