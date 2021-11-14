State could face raft of legal cases on rights of deaf children

The State could face a raft of legal challenges if it doesn't meet the rights of deaf children, Education Minister Norma Foley has been warned.

Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O'Sullivan has hit out at the Department of Education for denying deaf children their constitutional right to education.

It comes as the High Court is this week due to hear a case being taken on behalf of profoundly deaf 12-year-old, Calum Geary, from Ballyhooly, Co Cork, over the failure to provide an in-classroom Irish Sign Language teacher and interpreter for him.

The Sign Language Act, established in 2017, places a statutory duty on every public body to provide free interpretation for all statutory services and entitlements, including education.

Fianna Fáil's Pádraig O'Sullivan has called for properly trained sign language interpreters.

Mr O'Sullivan said it is wrong that citizens have to go to court to get access to their rights.

"The energy of the State, the finances of the State, would be far better targeted at actually solving the problem and coming up with solutions rather than being obstinate and taking people to court," he said.

Citing those impacted by the CervicalCheck scandal he said: "We have had a whole litany of State supports and rights that have not been respected.

"The mental health implications for these individuals and these families and some of the financial burden that is placed on them is unconscionable," the Cork North Central TD said.

Mr O'Sullivan is now calling on the Department of Education to establish a separate pay grade system for interpreters to recognise the four-year degree course they have.

"Essentially what we're asking for is properly trained sign language interpreters, it's the minimum that we should be providing these children with."

Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte said there are currently 44 children who "could go straight down to the High Court". Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte, who commissioned a report to assess the implementation of the Act, said there are currently 44 children who "could go straight down to the High Court."

"I would hope that all departments would see actually this has a huge impact on people's lives. There was a reason it was made into law."

Ms Rabbitte looked to publish the report but said that "regrettably" it had to be sent to various departments for observation, however, she has now promised to publish it unredacted before the end of the year.

"The report is quite damning, it calls out Education completely. The report itself didn't hold back, but it was fair and it was balanced."

A Department of Education spokesperson said the policy is that children with special educational needs should access appropriate educational intervention in mainstream settings where possible.

"Planning is underway for the development of the schemes required under the Irish Sign Language Act 2017 in consultation with the NCSE. Arising from this work, any necessary amendments to current level of supports for students whose primary means of communication is ISL will be made."