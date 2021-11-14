Probe into plane crash on Wexford beach hears of sudden loss of fuel

An aircraft that crash-landed on a Co Wexford beach two months ago appeared to suffer a sudden loss of fuel shortly before both engines cut out.

A preliminary report into the crash of the light aircraft on Carnsore Beach, Co Wexford on September 23 by the Air Accident Investigation Unit, however, found no fuel leaks in either tank, despite a gauge reading that indicated what the pilot claimed was an abnormal loss of fuel.

The pilot carried out a forced landing on the beach after both engines stopped in mid-flight a few minutes apart as he tried to return to Waterford Airport.

The report also revealed that one engine on the same aircraft stopped after it experienced a sudden loss of 130 litres of fuel within the space of 10 minutes on a flight from France to Ireland five days earlier.

The AAIU said there was no evidence of a fuel leak in either engine following the crash on Carnsore Beach, while a loose connection that caused the problem during the flight between Rennes and Waterford on September 18 was found to be secure.

As a result of the landing on Carnsore Beach, the pilot and one passenger sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to hospital by Irish Coast Guard helicopters that attended the scene.

The two other passengers were transported to hospital by ambulance for treatment for their injuries.

The AAIU said the pilot reported an abnormal drop in fuel levels as the aircraft was beginning an extended leg of a scheduled flight off the south coast, after which the right engine stopped.

Four minutes later, the pilot said the gauge indicated there was no more fuel in the right engine at a time he believed there was sufficient fuel for around another 105 minutes flying time.

The light aircraft on the beach at Carnsore Point. Picture: Mary Browne

UCC research team on board

The French–registered aircraft, a Partenavia P68 Victior, with members of an environmental research team from University College Cork on board, had left Waterford airport to record sightings of a variety of marine wildlife.

The plan for the flight was to fly at low altitude along 16 pre-defined survey lines – each about 45km – along the south coast between Tramore and Carnsore Point.

When the planned survey was completed, the pilot determined that the remaining fuel would allow another one hour and 45 minutes of flying time and the group decided to conduct two more survey lines before returning to Waterford Airport.

The stopping of the right engine occurred shortly after the aircraft began the additional survey line.

As fuel levels in the left engine appeared stable, the pilot said he decided to return to Waterford Airport which was approximately 20 minutes flying time away.

However, he reported having difficulty in maintaining altitude on one engine and he did not believe it was delivering full power.

The pilot told AAIU investigators that he then decided to fly close to the shore in case he needed to make a forced landing which he performed after the left engine stopped when the aircraft was at an altitude of around 250 feet.

Loose shale on the beach caused the plane to decelerate rapidly on touchdown which caused the aircraft to pitch down on its nose.

Significant structural damage was caused to the cockpit and forward cabin areas.

Left engine restarted after landing

The report also revealed that the left engine spontaneously restarted and accelerated to full power immediately after landing.

The pilot exited the aircraft through the windscreen which had broken on impact, while the passengers exited by the door.

AAIU investigators noted the fuel tanks were filled prior to the flight with 74 litres of fuel recovered from the aircraft following the crash which would have allowed for over an hour’s flying time based on the pilot’s calculations.

The report noted that the pilot had carried out regular safety drills and briefings before each flight, while they had also completed a course of training for exiting an aircraft underwater at the National Maritime College of Ireland.

The AAIU said the investigation into the cause of the crash remained ongoing and a full report would be published in due course.