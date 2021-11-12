Government sceptical of UK's sincerity in wanting to avoid triggering Article 16

The Government is still sceptical of the British government's sincerity in seeking to avoid triggering the Article 16 break clause of the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol.

Dublin remains concerned that the British will still seek to trigger the break when the Cop26 conference has come to an end.

Senior Government sources told the Irish Examiner they hope the cooling in tensions and the renewed focus on resolution by British chief negotiator David Frost is genuine.

The comments from Dublin come as Mr Frost and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic held their latest round of talks on Friday.

"Serious headway" needs to be made in negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol in the next week, the EU has said.

Britain appears to have softened its stance

Mr Sefcovic said there had been a "change in tone" from Britain during the latest round of negotiations.

It comes after the British government appeared to soften its stance on using the protocol's get-out clause, describing Article 16 as a "legitimate part of the protocol's provisions" while stressing there was a "preference to find a consensual way forward".

At a press conference following the latest round of talks held in London, Mr Sefcovic said: "We can and must arrive at the agreed solution that Northern Ireland truly deserves. That is also why I raised forcefully that we need to make serious headway in the course of next week. This is particularly important as regards the issue of medicines.

An uninterrupted long-term supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland is the protocol-related issue on everyone's mind in Northern Ireland.

He also said there has been a "change in tone" from David Frost in the fourth round of talks held with the British government.

Mr Sefcovic said: "I acknowledge and welcome the change in tone of discussion with David Frost today, and I hope this will lead to tangible results for the people in Northern Ireland."

He said the UK needs to "reciprocate the big move the EU has made" on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Sefcovic said he is "convinced the issue of medicines could be a blueprint for how to approach and solve together the remaining outstanding issues" between Britain and the EU.

Following the talks, a British government spokesman said: "David Frost noted that there remained significant gaps to be bridged between the UK and EU positions.

"He noted that, as set out to the House of Lords on November 10, it remained the UK's preference to find a consensual way forward, but that Article 16 safeguards were a legitimate part of the protocol's provisions.

David Frost also underlined the need to address the full range of issues the UK had identified in the course of discussions, if a comprehensive and durable solution was to be found that supported the Belfast [Good Friday] Agreement and was in the best interests of Northern Ireland.

"In this context, although talks had so far been conducted in a constructive spirit, Lord Frost underlined that in order to make progress, it was important to bring new energy and impetus to discussions."

The next set of talks will take place in Brussels on Friday, November 19.