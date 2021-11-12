5,483 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed 

Some 5,483 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

It is the first time since January 10 that the daily case total has topped 5,000. A higher daily case total has only been recorded on five other days.

The Chief Medical officer said it is "one of our highest ever daily figures of confirmed cases of Covid-19".

Dr Tony Holhan warned that the case total is "another indication of the very significant increase in the incidence of disease in almost all age-groups across the population".

There are 549 Covid-19 patients in hospitalised, of which 96 are in intensive care, the Department confirmed.

Ahead of the weekend, Dr Holohan urged people to continue to "make every effort" to "drive down incidence of disease and break the chains of transmission".

"Before you leave the house, think about the number of people you are going to meet, and the risk associated with the activities you have planned."

Dr Holohan said that simple measures can reduce the risk of spreading the virus, such as:

Keep your contacts low and avoid crowds

Wear a mask correctly

Meet outside if possible

Avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces

Practice good hand and respiratory hygiene

The CMO also reminded the public that vaccines remain "extraordinarily effective against severe disease, and the vast majority of people with Covid-19 are experiencing mild symptoms".

"However, the outcome for any one individual who is diagnosed with Covid-19 is uncertain and it remains vital that we all continue to adhere to the public health advice in order to protect ourselves and our families," he added.

Dr Holohan urged people with symptoms of the virus not to assume that it’s just a cough or a cold.

“If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, you should assume that you have this virus, self-isolate immediately and arrange a test."