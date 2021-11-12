Gardaí investigating after man discovered with serious head injuries in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating after a man was discovered with serious head injuries in Dublin.
The man was discovered by a member of the public at a green area beside Mellowes Avenue in Finglas on Thursday evening.
He had suffered serious head injuries and remains in a critical condition in Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.
Gardaí said that they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery.
Gardaí are also appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
They are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Mellowes Avenue, Mellowes Road, Kildonan Road or Cardiffsbridge Road between 7.30pm and 8.00pm on the November 11, particular any person or driver with dashcam or other video footage to contact them.
Gardaí can be reached at Finglas Garda Station on 01 – 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or at any garda station.