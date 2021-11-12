'Thirteen years is no time at all' – heartbroken family pays tribute at funeral of Harry Byrne

A teenager who died in a freak accident while hurling during a lunchtime break was laid to rest just metres from where he began his school days.

Harry Byrne, 13, from Gowran, Co Kilkenny, was rushed to St Luke’s General Hospital on Monday afternoon after being accidentally hit by a sliotar while playing with friends in the grounds of St Kieran’s College in Kilkenny city.

The first-year student and talented sports enthusiast, who had a promising hurling career ahead of him, passed away the following day.

The teenager was laid to rest in the Church of the Assumption cemetery opposite Scoil Mhuire national school on Church Road where he attended.

He is survived by his parents Fergal and Annette, and three siblings Jake, Aimee and Sam, his grandparents Teresa Byrne, Martin and Mary Nolan.

Harry’s St Kieran’s College classmates attended the midday Requiem Mass, as did his Young Shamrocks hurling club and soccer club friends along with representatives from numerous county sports organisations. He had recently tried-out for the Kilkenny County under-13 hurling development team.

His coffin was adorned with his Young Shamrocks red and white jersey as the pall bearers entered the packed church followed by his parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins as a soloist filled the air with hymns.

Guard of honour

A guard of honour was provided by his primary, secondary and sports clubs friends as hundreds of mourners gathered outside the 19th-century church to pay their respects in person.

Parish priest Fr Patrick D’alton, who concelebrated the Mass with Apolistic Administrator Bishop of Ossory and patron of St Kieran’s College Denis Nulty and six other priests, told those gathered in the rural church and more than 3,000 people who watched the service online that, “When someone dies, especially when someone dies so young and so unexpectedly there is literally nothing that we can say.

There are literally no words that will ease this pain. All we are left with are questions and hurt. What do then is when words fail us, is offer you our support just by our presence and by our prayers.”

Harry’s aunt Emma recounted how the symbols of his life placed on the altar represented his life to the full. A hurley, representing his love of all sports, was placed next to a picture showing his close-knit family, and a whoopee cushion, showing his love of well-executed jokes.

There was also a games controller, a school tie, books and a bible, representing a wide range of interests.

Finally, there was a heart of gold, which his aunt Emma explained how “our beautiful Harry touched our hearts with his warm, beautiful and kind spirit.”

A white floral gerbera bouquet in his name also lay with the symbols.

His other aunts Maeve and Marlyn gave the short readings while his sister Aimee, school friends and sports team mates offered prayers for the faithful.

In his homily Fr D’alton said: “St Kieran’s college is our home of hurling. We smile when we hear this as we would never say it about ourselves. His group of friends who were with him created a circle around him to protect him. They gathered around him because they loved him.

“Teams and team sports are amazing things to watch; they are even a greater joy to be part of. We don’t ever stop to break down or analyse why these teams are so important, we just know it to be true. We know that being on a team is so much fun. We like being in the middle of the action, being part of the group, we like being the one who is relied on we like being in a familiar setting.

Fr D’alton explained that Harry at that very moment on Monday, he was with his closest friends doing what he loved, “surrounded by them, chatting with them, playing with them, hurling with them, joking with them and laughing with them".

'His death on Tuesday has left us bereft'

“And then so suddenly and unexpectedly, his death on Tuesday has left us bereft. It is natural that this week that the events eventually unfolded that we would begin to realise the immense contribution Harry made in our lives.

We recall why it is we loved him, how it is that we first met him, what it is that he used to do. We start telling story of the manner in which he was such an important player in our lives at home, in the club, on the team and in school as a friend.

“Harry reminds us that a life is not defined by the length of days rather the fullness of our lives are defined by the quality of those days. Harry reminds of the fullness of the life that he led, the manner in how he lived those days and ultimately the legacy that he leaves. A life well-lived.

“He loved family and friends, how he loved sitting with Sparky the dog, his impish smile, his love of sport, rugby, soccer, golf, his beloved hurling and playing on the Under 14 hurling team. A student, a class mate, one who was always smiling and laughing and always ready for the craic. A friend described him as a shining star.”

At the end of the Mass, his godparents aunt Michelle Byrne and uncle John Nolan recounted how Harry’s father Fergal announced his birth in 2008 as calling him “Happy” instead of Harry "which defined the person, the entrepreneur he turned out to be and the person everyone loved".

“Thirteen years is no time at all. We won’t think this as a goodbye but as a see you later,” they added as the 80-minute ceremony drew to a close.