Number of people exercising in pandemic 'unprecedented'

Just seven anti-doping rule violations were detected last year, with Sport Ireland also hailing how physical activity boosted the nation's spirits during the pandemic.

In its 2020 annual report, which has been laid before the Oireachtas, the chief executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy, said that people turning to sport from the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic was "not just an observation". Research indicates that during lockdown periods, in particular, people exercised more.

"The numbers of active adults had never been as high and the age profile of those taking part was extremely encouraging," Mr Treacy said. "What is also encouraging is that initial evidence shows that for activities such as recreational walking, participation numbers have shown great resilience."

Sport Ireland chairman, Kieran Mulvey, referred to earlier research by the organisation, which showed that the number of adults participating in sport and recreational walking during Covid-19 restrictions was "unprecedented in the history of Sport Ireland research".

Mr Mulvey said that this was acknowledged by the Government through the inclusion of sport and physical activity in the various Covid-19 mitigation plans and through the allocation of an €85m funding package for a sport sector that he said had been "significantly impacted by the various Covid-19 restrictions imposed since March 2020". He said it provided significant relief to Sport Ireland-funded bodies and their clubs and affiliates.

"While the circumstances were incredibly unfortunate, Sport Ireland’s investment in 2020 was the largest-ever investment package for sport. This was augmented by confirmation in Budget 2021 that there would be a significant increase in funding for sport in 2021. This has reinforced a sense of confidence that support is available and we look forward to working with all of our funded bodies to address their needs in 2021."

As for work to target doping in sport, the body's Anti-Doping Unit collected 1,045 blood and urine samples from athletes in 2020, while more than 5,000 individuals completed the online anti-doping e-learning course.

According to the report: "The samples were collected from 27 different sports. Out-of-competition samples accounted for 83% of the samples collected.

"Seven anti-doping rule violations were announced in 2020, three from 2020, and four that were outstanding from 2019."

In addition, it said: "Of the valid therapeutic-use exemption (TUE) applications made to Sport Ireland in 2020 (26), 18 were approved by the TUE committee on receipt of an appropriate and up-to-date medical file. One application was rejected by the TUE committee. Seven applications remained as incomplete applications by the end of 2020, due to some athletes opting to use post-test TUE route (under the Irish anti-doping rules, they do not need to get a TUE in advance), while a small number of applications are in process, with the TUEC awaiting further medical assessment or reports necessary to complete their assessment of the application."

The report also outlined how Sport Ireland and the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland signed a memorandum of understanding to assist joint working between the agencies, including information sharing, "particularly when there are overlapping interests or areas of mutual concern".