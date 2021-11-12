'I was shaking and crying': School girl tells of the moment she got the shirt off Ronaldo's back

An 11-year-old Dublin school girl has told of her delight at meeting soccer star Ronaldo last night and literally getting the shirt off his back.

Addison Whelan, herself a talented player with Shelbourne’s Under-13 team, told how she evaded stewards when she ran onto the pitch after the Ireland-Portugal game last night.

“I jumped over the barrier, I had been in the second row, then I sprinted onto the pitch.”

Even though she was chased (and caught) by security and stewards Addison managed to get close to the Portuguese and Manchester United star and began shouting his name to catch his attention.

“He turned around and saw me and told them to leave me, he came over to me. I was shaking and crying.”

Addison had the presence of mind to tell the star that she was a great fan and asked him for his jersey which he gave her and asked her if she was ok.

“My Da’s face was in shock."

When asked what she was thinking at the time, Addison replied: “Oh my god, this is it, this is my chance, it’s come through.”

Addison said that the stewards “weren’t giving out. They were holding me by the arms asking me where I came from.”

The fifth class student at St Joseph’s NS told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that she had been nervous, but she now has his shirt “it’s right beside me. I don’t want to try it on.”

Addison’s dream is to play for Arsenal and the Ireland women’s team, in the meantime she is gearing up for a game between Shelbourne and Bohemians. She expects to win.

While Ireland didn't manage the win last night, there were plenty of positives to take away as Stephen Kenny's team held their own against Portugal.

Tickets for the match sold out in a matter of minutes and the 50,000-plus crowd created a cauldron of noise to boost the chances of Stephen Kenny's men.

At times, it was like rewinding the clock back a couple of decades to when the likes of the Keanes (Roy and Robbie) raised the volume and optimism in equal measure.

Irrespective of the result – at no stage did a vastly superior Portugal team on paper look like a class above - and their ultimate place in the qualifying group, this was another sign of the progression of the expansive football Kenny likes to see his teams play.

The young players he has blooded might not all be at the peak of Premier League football, but they are increasingly beginning to look like internationals.

And they have until March 2023 to peak for the one-year qualification process to join hosts Germany as one of the other 23 countries competing in the finals of Euro '24.