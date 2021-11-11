Nphet to recommend return to working from home

Nphet to recommend return to working from home

Nphet met today with a letter due to be sent to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly this evening. 
Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 18:12
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Nphet will recommend to the Government that a wider return to working from home should be considered.

The group has met today, with a letter due to be sent to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly this evening. 

Government sources say that they now expect medics to push for a return to working from home across the board.

However, it is not expected that Nphet will make a full recommendation on the issue but will instead tell the Government that it should engage in reminders for the public and employers to work from home where possible.

Earlier today, Mr Donnelly said that advising people to work from home is "not something the government is considering at the moment", but this will change with the Nphet advice. It is not yet known whether the advice will be strong enough to prompt a memo to Cabinet.

Mr Donnelly repeated his call for the public to reduce their contacts amid a surge in cases.

"About 1 in every 200 Irish people has been identified as Covid positive this week,” Mr Donnelly added.

“Whatever (social gathering) is most important to you, do that. But whatever is more discretionary, you should cut out.”

