The Mick Clifford Podcast: Imelda Wickham on her 20 years as a prison chaplain

Imelda Wickham spent twenty years as a prison chaplain in one of Ireland’s largest prisons.

During that time she met hundreds of prisoners and their families and her experience has led her to the conclusion that for the greater part prison doesn’t work.

She talks about the kind of people she met over her years as chaplain and the families of prisoners who have to bear their own burden.

She also explores why it is that only those from the poorest backgrounds who usually end up behind bars. Imelda would like to see greater emphasis on restorative justice as it would facilitate the victim but avoid what is supposed to be the last resort of prison.