The Mick Clifford Podcast: Imelda Wickham on her 20 years as a prison chaplain

The Mick Clifford Podcast: Imelda Wickham on her 20 years as a prison chaplain

Imelda Wickham.

Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 20:00

Imelda Wickham spent twenty years as a prison chaplain in one of Ireland’s largest prisons. 

During that time she met hundreds of prisoners and their families and her experience has led her to the conclusion that for the greater part prison doesn’t work. 

She talks about the kind of people she met over her years as chaplain and the families of prisoners who have to bear their own burden. 

She also explores why it is that only those from the poorest backgrounds who usually end up behind bars. Imelda would like to see greater emphasis on restorative justice as it would facilitate the victim but avoid what is supposed to be the last resort of prison.

More in this section

Covid Media Briefing Wednesday 20th October 2021 Nphet to recommend return to working from home
Covid-19 media briefing 3,680 new cases confirmed with 543 Covid patients in hospital 
Northern Ireland's centenary Ireland in discussions with Biden administration over UK Article 16 plans
#Podcasts - Mick Clifford
The Mick Clifford Podcast: Imelda Wickham on her 20 years as a prison chaplain

'Violent movements' in worsening sea conditions may have contributed to death of Galway fisherman

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices