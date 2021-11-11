Wind warning for two counties but weekend to see 'some bright or sunny spells'

A status yellow wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann for two counties on the west coast.

The warning for Galway and Mayo will be in effect from 4pm on Thursday until 8am on Friday.

Met Éireann has warned that south to southwest winds, veering west to southwest, will occasionally reach mean speeds of 45 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, strongest in the west.

The rest of the country will see rain and wind on Thursday evening.

The rain will be heaviest in Connacht and Ulster overnight with spot flooding possible.

Friday will continue the trend and will be windy with "showers or longer spells of rain". Met Éireann has said that there will be some bright intervals.

The weekend, however, will see much drier weather with high pressure being the dominant influence.

Friday night will see any lingering rain clear, leaving a dry night with some clear spells.

Saturday will be mainly dry “with some bright or sunny spells” due, especially in the east.

Temperatures will reach highs of 15C, but Met Éireann has said there will be “perhaps a little drizzle by the west coast”.

Sunday will see similar temperatures and it will be “mostly cloudy” with only “a little rain and drizzle”.

Rain and drizzle will spread from the northwest on Sunday night but by Monday morning it should clear away.

Monday will see “a mainly dry bright day” with some sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.