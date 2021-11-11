'We missed an opportunity': Booster jabs should have been rolled out sooner, says immunologist

A full work from home policy will be discussed by health officials when they meet later.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is considering if further measures are needed to address the high Covid rates.

25,000 cases were reported last week, which is the third highest since the pandemic began.

There are currently 551 Covid patients in hospital - up 38 since yesterday. Of these, 89 are in intensive care.

Ireland is “on the back foot” and missed an opportunity with booster vaccines according to immunology expert Professor Christine Loscher.

The booster campaign should have been rolled out as soon as it was approved by Niac, but it did not commence for two and a half weeks, she said.

“Niac made that decision and nothing happened. They should have been ready.”

Prof Loscher pointed out that 65% of people ending up in hospital now with Covid were over the age of 55.

The majority of people aged over 60 had received the AstraZeneca vaccine which was now waning, she said.

One couldn’t but be concerned at the rising hospital numbers, she added. There had been a dip five days ago, with increases and decreases over the past month.

“You can’t take (figures) just one day and make a decision. We’re on the back foot with boosters. We missed an opportunity.”

Prof Loscher said that young people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were still covered as that vaccine was similar to the Pfizer vaccine in terms of the length of time it was active before waning.

They were also likely to have received their vaccine more recently so they were still covered, she added.

However, Prof Loscher said that that age group was back at work and at college so they were “life mixing” not necessarily “social mixing”.

As a result it was difficult to decipher what was happening in their age cohort.

Antigen testing had an important role to play in schools, she added.

In cases where there was an outbreak in a class, antigen tests should be given to parents who would then test their children to see if they could go to school.

As children were not vaccinated the virus “is having a field day” with that age group, she said.

Antigen testing would be a means to monitor what was happening with that cohort.