Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Dublin man

Have you seen Warren Altman? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 08:14
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 32-year-old man.

Warren Altman has been missing from the Foxrock area of County Dublin since Sunday, November 7.

He is described as being approximately 5'10", of stocky build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Warren was wearing a grey two piece suit with a white shirt and was carrying a gym bag.

Gardaí and Warren's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Warren's whereabouts are asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

