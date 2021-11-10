Senior surgeon to outline 'crisis' in orthopedic treatment for children

The failures being seen in care of children with scoliosis are replicated for all children who need surgeries, the Oireachtas health committee will hear tomorrow.

During a committee session discussing delays in accessing surgeries for children with scoliosis, consultant pediatric orthopedic surgeon Connor Green will tell the committee that all children with orthopedic needs are being failed.

The issue made headlines after 10-year-old Adam Terry from Whitechurch in Cork told how his surgeries had been hit with several delays. At the time, 172 children in Ireland were waiting on much-needed surgeries. Mr Green will tell the committee that scoliosis makes up just 20% of his practice and that "the crisis is in everything else".

The care of children with scoliosis in this country is inadequate. But the care of children with all other orthopaedic conditions is just as bad. This is alarming when I tell you scoliosis only represents about 20% of our practice. Therefore the real crisis is in everything else.

"As paediatric orthopedic surgeons we see children with huge potential to contribute through their abilities to Ireland of the future. But these abilities are destroyed physically and psychologically by inadequate access to care."

Children's Health Ireland CEO Eilísh Hardiman will tell the committee that waiting times for scoliosis services have deteriorated in 2020 and 2021 "primarily due to Covid-19 and the HSE cyberattack", but will say that this is unacceptable and she will reiterate an apology to waiting families.

She will say that the annual target of 382 spinal treatments was "decimated in 2020 due to Covid-19", with 60 fewer spinal treatments undertaken, a total of 322. In 2021, she estimates, this number will be 335.

"We have a plan which is the new children’s hospital, it will be amazing," she will say. "It will address many of our current challenges but we cannot wait 2.5 years to improve access to services."

'This is a crucial issue and it is unacceptable that children with scoliosis are waiting so long for treatment.' said Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews

Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane said the waiting times are unacceptable.

"This is a crucial issue and it is unacceptable that children with scoliosis are waiting so long for treatment. This is a children’s rights as well as a health issue.

"I want to hear from the HSE that they have solutions and a plan. Repeated cancellation of surgeries is causing untold grief and is not tolerable or sustainable. We need action."