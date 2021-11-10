Senior surgeon to outline 'crisis' in orthopedic treatment for children

Senior surgeon to outline 'crisis' in orthopedic treatment for children

The issue of delays in accessing surgery hit the headlines when 10-year-old Adam Terry from Co Cork spoke out about how he had been affected by delays to his treatment. 

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 20:37
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The failures being seen in care of children with scoliosis are replicated for all children who need surgeries, the Oireachtas health committee will hear tomorrow.

During a committee session discussing delays in accessing surgeries for children with scoliosis, consultant pediatric orthopedic surgeon  Connor Green will tell the committee that all children with orthopedic needs are being failed.

The issue made headlines after 10-year-old Adam Terry from Whitechurch in Cork told how his surgeries had been hit with several delays. At the time, 172 children in Ireland were waiting on much-needed surgeries. Mr Green will tell the committee that scoliosis makes up just 20% of his practice and that "the crisis is in everything else".

The care of children with scoliosis in this country is inadequate. But the care of children with all other orthopaedic conditions is just as bad. This is alarming when I tell you scoliosis only represents about 20% of our practice. Therefore the real crisis is in everything else. 

"As paediatric orthopedic surgeons we see children with huge potential to contribute through their abilities to Ireland of the future. But these abilities are destroyed physically and psychologically by inadequate access to care."

Children's Health Ireland CEO Eilísh Hardiman will tell the committee that waiting times for scoliosis services have deteriorated in 2020 and 2021 "primarily due to Covid-19 and the HSE cyberattack", but will say that this is unacceptable and she will reiterate an apology to waiting families.

She will say that the annual target of 382 spinal treatments was "decimated in 2020 due to Covid-19", with 60 fewer spinal treatments undertaken, a total of 322. In 2021, she estimates, this number will be 335.

"We have a plan which is the new children’s hospital, it will be amazing," she will say. "It will address many of our current challenges but we cannot wait 2.5 years to improve access to services."

'This is a crucial issue and it is unacceptable that children with scoliosis are waiting so long for treatment.' said Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews
'This is a crucial issue and it is unacceptable that children with scoliosis are waiting so long for treatment.' said Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews

Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane said the waiting times are unacceptable.

"This is a crucial issue and it is unacceptable that children with scoliosis are waiting so long for treatment. This is a children’s rights as well as a health issue.

"I want to hear from the HSE that they have solutions and a plan. Repeated cancellation of surgeries is causing untold grief and is not tolerable or sustainable. We need action."

Read More

Cork's Adam Terry gets date for scoliosis surgery but family uncertain it will go ahead 

More in this section

Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Mountbatten Festival of Music Meghan apologises to court over recollection of aides’ exchanges with authors
Employee burnout report Shift to home working could save time, money and cut carbon emissions
Railroad tracks at the train station NTA 'has not proposed any change in timeline for MetroLink'
Children's healthorthopaedicsPerson: Connor GreenPerson: Eilish HardimanPerson: Adam TerryPerson: David Cullinane
Senior surgeon to outline 'crisis' in orthopedic treatment for children

No winner of record €19m jackpot but 27 players win €28,908 each

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices