Covid-19 pandemic sparks rise in severe loneliness and social isolation

Covid-19 has sparked a rise in loneliness and social isolation according to a major new international study driven by experts based in Ireland.

The research, which has input from more than 20,000 people in more than 100 countries, found the prevalence of severe loneliness was 21% during the pandemic compared with 6% of respondents reporting severe loneliness prior to the pandemic.

The study involves input from experts around the world, but its lead authors are from the Institute of Public Health in Dublin, Ulster University, and the Global Brain Health Institute at Trinity College Dublin.

Its data is based on answers from 20,398 respondents from 101 different countries to an online survey made available in 10 languages.

The online survey was developed in Ireland and available online from June 2 to November 16 last year to allow coverage of the early phase of the pandemic and (where relevant) lockdown across different nations. Almost 80% of respondents were women and 40% of the sample were resident in the United States, 21% in the UK and Ireland, 6% in Pakistan and 5% in Mexico.

Caregivers made up 27.5% of the sample; 11% described themselves as belonging to a “minority group”; most were urban dwellers (52%) and 82% reported being in excellent or good mental health.

It found 18.5% of the same had either contracted Covid-19 or someone close to them had, while 9% reported either they or someone close to them had been hospitalised due to the disease.

"The prevalence of severe loneliness was 21% during Covid-19 compared with 6% prior to Covid-19," it said.

"A fifth (21%) were defined as isolated based on their usual connections, with 13% reporting a substantial increase in isolation based on participants’ evaluation of change during Covid-19."

It said that factors contributing to loneliness both before and during the pandemic included having financial resources that did not meet their needs; those with poor physical or mental health; those who did not rate their neighbourhood as close-knit; people living in their neighbourhood for less than four years; and living alone not by choice demonstrated increased odds of severe/moderate loneliness.

"The following factors increased the risk of experiencing loneliness during Covid-19: being female, unemployed/in education or training, increased alcohol consumption, decreased physical activity, worse sleep, and dissatisfaction with video calls."

As for its findings, it said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has had a global impact — however, it has not impacted everyone equally. Government responses of “social distancing” have presented massive challenges in maintaining connections and managing feelings of loneliness and experiences of social isolation for particularly vulnerable groups — those with inadequate personal finances and poor mental health.

"Addressing inequalities is a key objective of public health interventions, but unfortunately it is not readily accommodated within many of the interventions to address loneliness and social isolation. If we wish to benefit the greatest number of people, there is a need for a major rethink in policy and service provision."

It said public health approaches are needed to address the root causes of loneliness and social isolation and support adequate income, social engagement and connections, healthy behaviours and address the needs of specific groups such as carers or those living alone.