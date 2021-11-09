Woman, 40s, dies following collision involving car and lorry

Woman, 40s, dies following collision involving car and lorry

Gardaí said the collision occurred on the Bush Road in the Gibbstown area of Co Meath

Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 21:19
Steve Neville

A woman aged in her 40s has died following a collision involving a car and a lorry in Co Meath.

Gardaí said the collision occurred on the Bush Road in the Gibbstown area at around 4.40pm.

The woman, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Her body has since been removed to the morgue at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Gardaí said that the road is currently closed pending a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are currently appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 049 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

