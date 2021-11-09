Timeline: The rise and fall of Seán FitzPatrick

Former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Seán FitzPatrick, 73, was one of the most recognisable and controversial figures in Irish public life over the last 20 years.

Here is a look at some of the key moments in his career and life.

1986: A chartered accountant, Seán FitzPatrick was appointed chief executive of City of Dublin Bank, which later became Anglo Irish Bank. The bank was a minnow of Irish banking, worth about €5m.

Under his stewardship, it grew to become the third-largest bank in Ireland. The growth was largely due to Anglo's decision to focus on lending to property developers in Ireland, the UK and elsewhere. The Celtic Tiger property bubble saw the bank's profits soar during the early part of the century.

2004: His last year as chief executive, Mr FitzPatrick was paid €2.7m. He was replaced by David Drumm and took up the position of chairman. Anglo's loan book trebled to €72bn over the next four years.

2007: The bank's profits peaked at €1.2bn and Anglo shares reached more than €17, valuing the bank at €13bn.

March 2008: With global financial markets in turmoil, Anglo's share price fell 15% following the sale of Bear Stearns in the US.

September 2008: The Government introduced a €400bn scheme guaranteeing the country’s main banks, including Anglo Irish.

December 2008: Mr FitzPatrick stepped down as chairman of Anglo. The financial regulator was investigating the transfer of multi-million euro loans between Anglo and Irish Nationwide.

January 2009: Anglo Irish Bank was nationalised.

December 2009: Anglo recorded a loss of €12.7bn over the 15 months to December 2009. It wrote off €15bn in bad loans.

March 2010: Mr FitzPatrick was arrested by members of the Garda fraud squad. He was declared bankrupt, with debts of €147m, later that year.

April 2014: He was acquitted of all 16 charges.

2016: He again went on trial, accused of 27 charges under the 1990 Companies Act, but he was again acquitted the following year.