Students voices' are not 'strong enough' in Leaving Cert reform, says Ombudsman

Students voices' are not 'strong enough' in Leaving Cert reform, says Ombudsman

Dr Muldoon added there was also a need to 'capture and reward students’ diverse learning abilities, and not just their memory'. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 09:59
Caitlín Griffin

Students “do not have a strong voice” when it comes to the Leaving Cert, the Ombudsman for Children is to tell members of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Education on Tuesday.

In his address to the committee, Dr Niall Muldoon will outline the need to reform the Leaving Cert.

In 2016, the UN Committee on the Rights of Children strongly recommended the reform of the Leaving Certificate due to the disproportionate level of mental stress experienced by young people.

“I believe that, six years on, the State will fail to show any real progress on the implementation of this recommendation,” Dr Muldoon said.

He will tell members that “no changes to the system are expected until 2030”, which is “indicative of the time needed to navigate the complexity of all the vested interests within the education system, among whom the students do not have a strong voice". 

He also added that deliberations and proposals on reform of the Leaving Cert need to “recognise young people as the primary stakeholders” and must put their interests first.

The Ombudsman for Children’s Office endorses the call of the Irish Second-Level Student’s Union for exams to be spaced out and for greater diversity in assessment methods other than terminal exams.

Dr Muldoon added there was also a need to “capture and reward students’ diverse learning abilities, and not just their memory". 

“We need to take this opportunity to create a new and more wide-ranging senior cycle which caters for all of our children, and an exam process which is not just beneficial to those who are aiming for university,” he said.

Read More

Leaving Cert results should be given in June,  universities recommend 

More in this section

Gary Lightbody portraits - London Belfast awarded City of Music status by Unesco
Cabinet meeting - Dublin Eamon Ryan says he followed health guidelines at all times over Covid test results
Brexit NI Agriculture Minister challenged to suspend all Protocol checks
EducationLeaving Cert
Students voices' are not 'strong enough' in Leaving Cert reform, says Ombudsman

RAI says non-compliant hospitality businesses should be shut down

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices